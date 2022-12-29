Powerful, moving, and eye-opening are all words that could easily be used to describe the Black History Bike Tour that goes through St. Petersburg. The founder and historian Josette Green led Farron on a tour that revealed the painful yet prominent story of African Americans living in the area through the last century. From learning about a local lynching to facts about pioneers in the medical community, this free tour is the history lesson that leaves nothing untouched. For information about booking, visit blackhistorybiketour.com.