Today marks the start of Black Breastfeeding week. For the next seven days, organizations will hold virtual and in-person events across the country to raise awareness about a long-standing racial disparity when it comes to breastfeeding. Local doula and lactation consultant Yamel Belen is hosting a Black Breastfeeding Week celebration tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 26th from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM. Visit https://www.onelovedoula.com/tampa-events for information.