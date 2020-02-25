Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burgers
½ onion finely diced
1 clove garlic minced (1 tsp jarred, OK)
½ red, green or yellow bell pepper, finely diced
2 tbs oil
1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed
1 egg
½ cup breadcrumbs
salt, pepper to taste

Sauté onion, garlic and peppers in the oil over low heat until fragrant and translucent. Cool. Drain and rinse beans and place in a bowl. With a potato masher or the back of a fork mash the beans. Add the egg, bread crumbs and seasoning. Hot sauce can also be used for flavor. Blend well. Form the mixture into palm-sized patties and pan fry in a little oil over medium heat until charred on the outside and hot on the inside. Other vegetables that will work in this recipe are garlic, mushrooms, shaved carrots, corn, scallions, shallots or spinach. Sweat these with the onions and peppers. Serve just like you would any hamburger. For additional fiber, choose a bun that is 100% whole wheat. 

