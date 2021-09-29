Black and Missing Foundation

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Tampa Mexican restaurant celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic dishes
Video
Top Stories
Woman accused of starting wildfire said she was boiling bear urine-tainted water to drink, court documents say
Video
Florida woman buys two winning $2M Mega Millions tickets
YouTube bans false vaccine claims
Angry Patriots fan trolls Bill Belichick with billboard ahead of Tom Brady’s return to New England
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Tampa Mexican restaurant celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic dishes
Video
Top Stories
Some USPS deliveries will take longer starting Friday
Video
Top Stories
Tampa day care worker charged with child abuse after causing serious injuries to 1-year-old boy
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant days continue
Video
Gabby Petito’s parents hope to help other families following their tragedy
Video
Brian Laundrie manhunt: Does outside influence help or hinder investigation?
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
St. Petersburg amputee receives new wheelchair after supply company steps up
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the DNA trail from Wyoming to North Port in the Gabby Petito homicide investigation
Video
Top Stories
Elections officials say individuals are knocking on Florida voters’ doors
Video
Brian Laundrie indictment reveals timeline of Gabby Petito’s final days
Video
St. Petersburg man’s 4-month-old wheelchair is falling apart; supply company promised refund, hasn’t delivered
Video
Gov. DeSantis says Gabby Petito was ‘murdered,’ wants justice in case
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Angry Patriots fan trolls Bill Belichick with billboard ahead of Tom Brady’s return to New England
Top Stories
Buccaneers sign veteran cornerback Richard Sherman
Top Stories
Manny Pacquiao announces retirement
Rays owner Stu Sternberg apologizes, won’t post sign promoting Montreal split-city plan
‘We’ve got to get it stopped’: Bruce Arians frustrated with number of Buccaneers’ penalties
Video
‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses humbling loss to Los Angeles Rams
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
Tampa Mexican restaurant celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic dishes
Video
Best pumpkin patch in Florida located in Miami, according to Yelp
Parrotheads can soon waste away in Polk County’s ‘Camp Margaritaville’
Video
For the Culture: Story of legendary French poet, activist on display at Dali Museum
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Black and Missing Foundation
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 29, 2021 / 10:40 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2021 / 10:40 AM EDT
For more information on the missing women or to report a sighting, please go to :
https://blackandmissinginc.com/
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Gabby Petito: Lawyer confirms Laundrie family’s campground visit, Petito family thanks public
Video
Brian Laundrie’s parents leave home for shopping trip, are confronted by woman with bullhorn
Video
Polk Co. teacher, ‘Coach T,’ arrested in connection to Kathleen High School protest
Video
Florida school elects its first transgender homecoming queen
Video
Tampa day care worker charged with child abuse after causing serious injuries to 1-year-old boy
Video
Blood, signs of struggle found inside Miya Marcano’s apartment, family says
Video
Brian Laundrie’s family visited Fort De Soto campground in September, family attorney says
Video
19-year-old found dead in parking lot of Tampa apartment complex; police investigating
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Dave Bautista adopts abused Tampa puppy, offers $5K reward
Video
St. Pete dog mom creates environmentally-conscious monkey toy, giving back to community
Video
Not that ‘Impossible’: 8 vegan spots in Tampa Bay for lunch, trying something new
Video
Tampa Bay area Carvana buyers stuck with cars they can’t drive after dealer fails to fork over titles
Video
Clear the Shelters: Over 3,700 animals in Tampa Bay find forever homes during adoption drive
More Don't Miss