500 grams / 4 cups Flour

500 grams / 2.5 cups Sugar

4 Large Eggs    

1 zest of orange

1 zest of lemon

1 Tbsp   Baking Powder

1 tsp   Vanilla

2 Cups  Crushed almonds 

1 Egg beaten (for brushing)

Toast almonds until lightly browned in 300° oven.

Mix sugar, eggs, essences together until the all is combined evenly. Add flour and baking powder to mix. Knead slowly until the mixture becomes a firm ball. Do not over knead! 

Slowly knead the toasted, crushed almonds into the firm dough, until evenly dispersed in the dough.  Roll small pieces of dough into a log shape.  Place logs of dough onto greased baking sheet.  Brush lightly with egg wash. 

Bake in oven for 20 – 25 minutes until lightly browned in a 400 degree oven.

Cut directly from the oven on a bias.

Serve with Vin Santo!

