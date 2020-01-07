500 grams / 4 cups Flour

500 grams / 2.5 cups Sugar

4 Large Eggs

1 zest of orange

1 zest of lemon

1 Tbsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Vanilla

2 Cups Crushed almonds

1 Egg beaten (for brushing)

Toast almonds until lightly browned in 300° oven.

Mix sugar, eggs, essences together until the all is combined evenly. Add flour and baking powder to mix. Knead slowly until the mixture becomes a firm ball. Do not over knead!

Slowly knead the toasted, crushed almonds into the firm dough, until evenly dispersed in the dough. Roll small pieces of dough into a log shape. Place logs of dough onto greased baking sheet. Brush lightly with egg wash.

Bake in oven for 20 – 25 minutes until lightly browned in a 400 degree oven.

Cut directly from the oven on a bias.

Serve with Vin Santo!