500 grams / 4 cups Flour
500 grams / 2.5 cups Sugar
4 Large Eggs
1 zest of orange
1 zest of lemon
1 Tbsp Baking Powder
1 tsp Vanilla
2 Cups Crushed almonds
1 Egg beaten (for brushing)
Toast almonds until lightly browned in 300° oven.
Mix sugar, eggs, essences together until the all is combined evenly. Add flour and baking powder to mix. Knead slowly until the mixture becomes a firm ball. Do not over knead!
Slowly knead the toasted, crushed almonds into the firm dough, until evenly dispersed in the dough. Roll small pieces of dough into a log shape. Place logs of dough onto greased baking sheet. Brush lightly with egg wash.
Bake in oven for 20 – 25 minutes until lightly browned in a 400 degree oven.
Cut directly from the oven on a bias.
Serve with Vin Santo!