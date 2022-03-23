All events are FREE. Reservations are required.

The Straz Center’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) Play-Reading Series is an integral part of the organization’s efforts to be more inclusive and to diversify its artistic offerings. This, in turn, is part of the overall commitment to diversity and inclusivity in all areas of The Straz. This four-part series offers the dramatic experience of hearing excerpts from plays written by talented local and national writers. A question-and-answer period follows, during which writers can provide insight into their creative processes.

SUN • MAR 27 • 2:30PM

Experience the playwrighting power of father-and-son when Alvaro Saar Rios and Augosto Rios present their works at March 27th Straz BIPOC Playreading Series. Buckle your seat belts for Alvaro’s The History of Mexicans in Ten Minutes, a satirical, fast-paced attempt to tell 500-plus years of Mexican history. Pandemic Kickball, written by the duo, is a student’s poignant reflection of returning to school and playing kickball with friends following the lengthy pandemic school closure. Local professional actors and Patel Conservatory will be featured during the readings and a Q&A with the playwrights will conclude the evening.

