Biohack like a Woman is a practical, mindful guide that is designed around the unique needs of a woman’s body to complement its natural rhythms and optimize results—all at a self-paced rate and without costing a cent. It’s a gentle approach to serious results.

Aggie pairs her wealth of experience with access to many of the world’s leading health and wellness gurus to create a plan that is all about maximizing impact with minimal effort or investment. She lays out clearly how and why each phase works, and why even a few simple changes can kickstart major changes in the way your body looks, feels, and functions. There are no demanding commitments and no ultimatums. Biohack like a Woman is designed to give readers as many or as few takeaways as they feel capable of taking on at the moment, but each one offers the potential for noticeable improvement. It’s all about women reclaiming their power by trusting their owns bodies.

Pulling from peer-reviewed studies, extensive interviews with experts, and stories from some of the 20,000 women she has coached, Aggie offers readers an easy-to-follow and shame-free guide to biohacking the female body that outlines tips and techniques for everyone from uncertain beginners and experienced fitness fanatics.

In addition to her book, Aggie hosts the hugely popular podcast Biohacking Bestie which is designed to empower women to take control of their health and optimize their performance. Aggie (alongside podcast guests of medical doctors and scientists like famed 5x New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Daniel Amen) curates practical and jaw-dropping advice in her top-rated podcast to transform our bodies, minds, and souls.