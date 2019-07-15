Airing on A&E, 20 years to the day, Biography: JFK Jr – The Final Year commemorates the anniversary of his untimely death. This two-hour documentary special reframes the last year of Kennedy’s life in an entirely new way. Inspired by Steven M. Gillon’s upcoming book, America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr., this captivating special is the most substantive documentary to date and includes convincing new evidence regarding his political aspirations before his untimely death. This compelling documentary shines an unexpectedly poignant light on 1999, his last year, as he coped with the fatal illness of his closest friend and cousin, Anthony Radziwill, struggled to save his marriage and tried to rescue his political magazine, George.



With the guidance of historian and longtime friend Steven M. Gillon, along with never-before-seen footage and the recollections of Anthony Radziwill’s widow, Carole Radziwill who is speaking in-depth for the first time, a new story emerges. As the story unfolds, viewers are given a behind the scenes look at memorable moments in JFK Jr.’s life including his speech at the 1988 DNC convention with never-before-broadcast footage of Kennedy rehearsing for the event, exclusive stories and photos from his wedding, reflections on George and more.



The documentary also features extensive on-camera interviews with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former George publisher David Pecker, friend Gary Ginsberg, former assistant and close friend RoseMarie Terenzio as well as childhood friend Sasha Chermayeff.



Gillon has written a deeply researched, personal, surprising, and revealing portrait of the Kennedy heir. Among other new information, Gillon secured the first interview with Kennedy’s George business partner since the acrimonious dissolution of their partnership, and successfully sued the Secret Service to turn over hundreds of documents, offering a fascinating glimpse into Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s tense relationship with the men assigned to protect her son.



