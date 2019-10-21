“BIGGER” premiering on the network’s streaming service BET+, this fall. “BIGGER” is an entertaining and lively scripted comedy starring Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger, which takes place in the East Atlanta neighborhood, Little Five Points. The 30-minute, ten-episode series follows a single-black-woman who is dealing with the threat of marriage to a boring-in-bed boyfriend and the sudden, random death of a college acquaintance. The tragedy drives her ambitious group of friends to take a deeper look at their stagnant lives, asking themselves— is there something bigger and better in life.