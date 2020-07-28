Mailboat Records and Cherry Bomb Records announce the July 10th , 2020 release of “Big Love”, the EP by Singer Songwriter Lauren Monroe. Lauren Monroe Music
Densely textured and imaginatively layered, legendary producer Jim Scott and Artist Lauren Monroe have given us an anthem for this moment in time. With consummate backing from the likes of such heavyweights as drummer Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), seasoned session vet, lead guitarist Waddy Wachtel (Keith Richards/Linda Ronstadt/Stevie Nicks), drummer Rick Allen (Def Leppard), bassist Bob Glaub (Jackson Browne/Linda Ronstadt/Bonnie Raitt), drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar Mellencamp/ John Fogerty) and others, Big Love shines with its own brand of contagious musical magic.
Music Creates Powerful Change: A significant portion of the proceeds from Big Love will be donated back to Project Resiliency via Lauren & Rick’s charity foundation the Raven Drum Foundation. https://project-resiliency.org/ Lauren is a fierce and vocal advocate for social justice and many years ago founded the Raven Drum Foundation and Project Resiliency, two highly acclaimed undertakings that promote healing and growth for veterans, individuals and families who face trauma and difficult life circumstances.