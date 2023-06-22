Author Byron Lane delivers a humorous fiction about unconditional love in unfamiliar territory throughout his latest book “Big Gay Wedding.” He explains in this interview the pieces of his own life that inspired this story and also played a fun game to decide which LGBTQ+ icon he would invite to a wedding.
‘Big Gay Wedding’ is the heartfelt comedy to read for Pride month
by: Farron Hipp
