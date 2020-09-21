Big Beef Tacos with Salsa Verde

Big Beef Taco’s with salsa Verde and pickled onions

Ingredients

1 (3- to 5-pound) rack of beef short ribs (from the plate, not the chuck)

2 tablespoons hot sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

Spray bottle of water or vinegar

1 cup red onions, thinly sliced

1 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon parsley

2 tablespoons cilantro

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

pinch kosher salt

1/2 cup queso blanco, crumbled

four tortillas, grilled

Directions

1. In a small bowl, mix salt, pepper, paprika, brown sugar, lemon pepper, and cumin to make a rub. On a clean work surface, generously season the rib rack with the hot sauce and rub. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 285 degrees F. Place a sheet pan at the bottom of the oven to catch

drippings.

3. Remove ribs from refrigerator, unwrap, and place directly onto oven racks. Roast for 4-5

hours or until fork tender. Every hour, spray ribs with water or vinegar.

4. Serve with pickled onions, salsa verde, queso blanco, and grilled tortillas.

5. In a small pot, bring vinegar, sugar, and oregano to a boil. Add onions. Cook for 2-3 minutes

and set aside. In a blender, add parsley, cilantro, garlic, honey, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt.

Blend. Set aside.

To serve, the ribs can be enjoyed by themselves, with the trimmings, or

made into tacos for a party!