Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands
Top Stories
Video shows moment Carnival cruise ships collide
ATM explodes in Tampa; similar to Nov. incident in Oldsmar
Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered
Crash involving pedestrian shuts down part of Hillsborough Ave.
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Clearwater residents want to catch alleged mail thief
Top Stories
All Kids Wonderland brings gifts to kids in the hospital for the holidays
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers continue through the day
Mail thief caught on camera in Clearwater neighborhood
Riverview grad returns home for holidays from Army basic training
Florida couple responds to Santa letters after finding them inside their Christmas decoration
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
President Trump signs bill that allows active-duty military to sue for malpractice
Top Stories
Used cars: How to buy smart and save money
Top Stories
More than 100 international students receive training annually at MacDill AFB
St. Petersburg pool contractor spending Christmas in jail
City finds dangerous violations at troubled St. Pete apartment complex
Contractor pleads guilty to grand theft after Better Call Behnken investigation
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Live Game Updates: Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Stories
Bucs fall against Texans, ending four-game winning streak
Junior Johnson, “The Last American Hero,” dies at 88
Seguin scores in OT, Stars beat Lightning 4-3
High school coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Santa brings cheer to babies in the NICU
Top Stories
Last-minute rush of holiday shopping means more traffic on Tampa Bay roads
‘I wish he would stay’: Neighbors soak in final days of beloved Christmas light tradition in Mulberry
10th annual Joy of Giving puts thousands into the Christmas spirit
Winter Haven neighbors kick down door, rescue elderly woman who fell escaping fire
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 23, 2019 / 11:34 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 23, 2019 / 11:34 AM EST
Latest Videos
Clearwater residents want to catch alleged mail thief
All Kids Wonderland brings gifts to kids in the hospital for the holidays
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers continue through the day
Mail thief caught on camera in Clearwater neighborhood
Riverview grad returns home for holidays from Army basic training
Florida couple responds to Santa letters after finding them inside their Christmas decoration
Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured
Santa brings cheer to babies in the NICU
Wildlife officials issue warning after injured sea turtle has flipper amputated
Frozen beef patties recalled, may contain plastic
Hallmark candle recalled, possible fire hazard
Carnival Legend returns to Tampa after collision
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Win free rent for 2020
More Contests
Trending Stories
Unrestrained toddler dies in hit-and-run crash in Polk County
6 more horses found shot to death in eastern Kentucky
Tampa man guilty after rape kit gets tested 30 years later
ATM explodes in Tampa; similar to Nov. incident in Oldsmar
Pinellas detention deputy fired after DUI crash into retention pond, deputies say
PHOTOS: Florida hospital dresses newborns in Star Wars outfits
Semi-truck crashes into Desert Inn at Florida’s Yeehaw Junction
Woman having a seizure mauled to death by her dog
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Dad tries giving daughter ‘worst’ Christmas gift, receives surprise reaction
Man dying of cancer asks to be baptized as final wish while in hospice care
Caught on Camera: Police therapy dog steals Christmas toys intended for children
Parents turn baby into real-life ‘The Elf on the Shelf’
More Don't Miss