“I want to bring her brilliance, laughter and joy back to life,” says Patty Sullivan of her friend of 53 years, Betty White. Sullivan pays tribute in a beautiful new book, “Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom”, including intimate stories of their time together. From the night she thought she would finally beat White at Scrabble to the unforgettable converstaion they shared during a Christmas sleigh ride, Sullivan delights us with some of her favorite memories.