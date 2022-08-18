Sara Davison, best known as The Divorce Coach, makes a stop at the Daytime studio during her US tour to promote her bestseller, “Uncoupling”. She shares the personal experience that led her to write the book and her unique approach to surviving and thriving after a break-up. Sara guides readers through the five stages of the divorce journey, including how to tackle these questions: Should I leave my marriage?; How do I cope in the early days of separation?; How do I get through my divorce?; How do I move forward with my life?

