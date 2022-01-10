Skip to content
Top Stories
Citrus High football player died of heart condition, autopsy finds
Fatal wreck blocks portion of US-19 in Spring Hill, deputies say
Miami Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores after 3 seasons
Tampa native Aric Almirola to retire at end of 2022 NASCAR season
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
The secret weapon in the FBI’s search for Capitol riot suspects
Video
Top Stories
Olympus Pools owner’s attorney moves AG’s civil case to bankruptcy court
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay’s now-infamous faces from Jan. 6 serving time, fighting charges, or on the run
Video
Gov. DeSantis: Up to 1 million COVID test kits expired in Florida warehouse due to low demand, not negligence
Video
Tampa Bay mom’s SNAP benefits set to be renewed after 47 days; community steps in to help
Video
Owner of Olympus Pools asks bankruptcy judge to toss millions in claims from state, customers
Video
Miami Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores after 3 seasons
Top Stories
Tampa native Aric Almirola to retire at end of 2022 NASCAR season
Tampa Tarpons to have first female MiLB manager
Bucs beat Panthers 41-17, earn No. 2 playoff seeding in NFC
Video
NHL postpones Lightning-Devils game due to COVID-19 issues
Top Stories
Tampa City Hall lit in blue for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Top Stories
College student’s bet leaves former Lightning star ‘speechless’
Video
FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months
Royal Caribbean cancels cruises on 4 ships out of Florida over COVID surge
Video
Friends in knead: Bread truck gives loaves to stranded drivers in I-95 jam
Video
Best of CES 2022
Jan 10, 2022 / 09:58 AM EST
Jan 10, 2022 / 09:58 AM EST
Lifestyle editor Joann Butler shares the hottest technology of the year!
Trending Stories
Police pursuit from Ulta Beauty store ends with 2 Florida women arrested
Video
Which masks work best against omicron variant
Video
Fatal wreck blocks portion of US-19 in Spring Hill, deputies say
16-year-old among 3 dead after SUV hits tractor-trailer on I-75
Video
1 killed in 4-vehicle wreck in Hillsborough County; driver charged with DUI manslaughter
Video
Tampa wrong-way driver stopped while heading home from bar, troopers say
Video
80% of Florida will have caught COVID-19 by end of omicron wave, UF report says
Video
2 crashes snarl traffic on I-75 in Riverview
Video
Don't Miss
Lakeland brewery inspired by ‘Big Fat Tip’ donates $1K to surprise another small business
Video
Mardi Gras returns to Busch Gardens through March
Gallery
‘So much love to give’: 29-year-old with cerebral palsy looks to get adopted with help from Tampa Bay woman
Video
St. Pete holds first comic con, Bucs wrap up regular season at home and more this weekend
17 miles, under 8 hours: Swimmer first to circumnavigate Anna Maria Island
Video
More Don't Miss