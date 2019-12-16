We are so lucky to live in a place that has great weather all year round, making it the perfect place to shoot a movie.

One of those movies is Bernie The Dolphin 2. Lola Sultan plays “Holly Ryan” and Logan Allen – plays “Kevin Ryan” They join us now to talk about the film and their acting careers. BERNIE THE DOLPHIN 2 will be available on DVD, Digital and On Demand December 17TH!