Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Suspect shot by Polk County deputy, sheriff’s office says
WATCH: Frightening video shows two trying to kidnap a woman in Marigny
Video
Man, grandson reel in sniper rifles magnet fishing in Florida canal
Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
WATCH: Frightening video shows two trying to kidnap a woman in Marigny
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis announces $404M in funds for Florida infrastructure projects
Video
Top Stories
Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5 could be available by end of month: report
Video
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-4 in Plant City, eastbound lanes closed
Video
Russia accuses U.S. of fomenting war as Biden warns of ‘swift and severe consequences’ if Ukraine is invaded
Video
California firefighter fatally shot while battling blaze
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Hundreds still report delay in obtaining food assistance benefits in Florida
Top Stories
Bribery charges filed in Temple Terrace bid tampering investigation
Top Stories
Tampa Bay election officials suspect gambling petition fraud, fake addresses filed with Florida Department of State
Video
Consumers dealing with title delays question why proposed bill doesn’t help them
Video
Co-sponsor of controversial Florida bill says he wouldn’t vote for the bill himself
Video
1 in 4 positions vacant in state division that handles SNAP food assistance benefits
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons
Video
Top Stories
With no confirmation from Brady, Bucs fan await retirement decision
Video
Antonio Brown’s glove from Tampa Bay Buccaneers exit up for auction
Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans
Speculation about Tom Brady’s future grows
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Fire threatens Tampa business that makes unique wigs for chemo patients
Video
Top Stories
Fallen NYPD officer saved 5 lives with organ donation
Video
Tampa Bay Airman surprises mom, daughter after months-long deployment
Video
History of Gasparilla: José Gaspar & his krewe
Video
Tony Dungy reflects on making history as first Black NFL coach to win Super Bowl
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Belfast
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 1, 2022 / 09:31 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2022 / 09:31 AM EST
‘Belfast’ is in theaters now and you can also watch on Video on Demand.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Huge alligator caught munching on big fish in Myakka River State Park
Gallery
Man missing since 2020 found more than 6 feet under home
2nd cruise ship out of Florida diverted after judge orders seizure
Florida man, 78, ‘brutally murdered’ during carjacking, deputies say
Falling iguana caught on cam in South Florida
Video
This was the fastest speeding ticket on I-4 in Polk County last year
Hundreds of roofing nails dumped in St. Petersburg roadway destroy car tires
Video
Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
‘Malibu Barbie’ truck tour stops in Tampa this weekend
Video
3 manatees released back home after ZooTampa rehabilitation
Video
4-day workweek pilot program launching at some UK companies, could this happen in the US?
‘Ye Royal Krewe of Sidewalk Pirates’: Pirate family, friends take to Kennedy Blvd early for parade fun
‘You don’t believe it until you see it’: From first Gasparillas to 10+ years, Swashbucklers happy to be back
Video
More Don't Miss