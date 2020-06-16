Being an Ally in an Interracial Relationshipe

Shay ‘Your Love Diva’ Levister is a relationship expert who helps professional women manifest love on command. With a pre-med biology degree from Florida State University and her research experiment of going on 100 dates in three months to discover the hidden secrets of dating, Levister has helped thousands of people find love and happiness. She has worked with countless celebrities and has been featured on highly sought after national media such as TV One’s Fatal Attraction, Essence, Rolling Out, Sheen Magazine, Sister Circle, MadameNoire, plus more.
