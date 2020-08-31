Beer Kulture

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Protester holds cookout in front of mayor’s home, gets arrested
Video
Man dead in Sarasota stabbing, another in custody, police say
LIVE SOON: Police discuss recovery of 39 missing children in Georgia
Live
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours expected again today
Video
Top Stories
Grandma goes home after 163 days in hospital with COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis officer dies after being shot in head by gunman
Video
Anonymous note shames couple for unpainted house, hundreds donate to help with repairs
Video
Former COVID-19 patient now volunteers in coronavirus hospital ward
Video
FEMA approves Lost Wages Assistance grant for Florida
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis breaks with President Trump on using law enforcement as poll watchers
Video
Top Stories
Safety Harbor man left with mess for months after utility worker hit sewage pipe
Video
Top Stories
St. Petersburg family claims forged deed was used to steal home that was passed down to them
Video
‘When I needed help, I didn’t get it’: VA word games added years to veteran’s wait for benefits
Video
Risk of a recount: Here’s what a recount in Florida would look like on Nov. 3
Video
Hillsborough County kicks out PACE loan program; commissioner says ‘unethical’ practices can’t be fixed
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Rays trade José Martínez to Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Palat scores twice, Lightning beat Bruins to lead series 3-1
Lightning lead series against Bruins 3-1, Game 5 on Monday
Deputies called on former NFL star Brandon Marshall as he moves into new Florida home
Video
‘A good dress rehearsal’: Brady takes field at Raymond James Stadium for intrasquad scrimmage
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Pandemic can’t mute Wiregrass Elementary’s music video tradition
Video
Top Stories
Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
Video
Hillsborough playgrounds, skate parks to reopen Monday
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,583 new cases, 14 deaths
More than 800 lose jobs at Universal Orlando hotels
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beer Kulture
Daytime
Posted:
Aug 31, 2020 / 11:24 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 31, 2020 / 11:24 AM EDT
For more information go to:
https://www.beerkulture.com/
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions
Video
FEMA approves Lost Wages Assistance grant for Florida
Video
CDC removes 14-day quarantine recommendation from guidelines, says those exposed to virus may not need testing
Florida officer shot, suspect killed in dramatic shootout caught on camera
Video
Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
Spring Hill man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket
Who qualifies for Lost Wages Assistance, and when can Florida expect it?
Video
‘BINGO’: Haines City couple arrested for online gambling scheme, police say
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Help ‘Clear the Shelters:’ 2,200 pets find forever homes in Tampa Bay
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Wrongfully-convicted Tampa man finally freed after 37 years behind bars
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: Around 9,000 new pediatric cases within 15 days of schools opening
Video
Coronavirus testing on the decline in Florida
More Don't Miss