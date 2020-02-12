Beer, Bourbon and BBQ

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School
St. Pete police want to question man after hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
President Trump may attend Daytona 500
Deputies: Man caught taking picture under teen’s clothes at Tampa Chipotle
Video
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Vipers visit with group of fans with developmental disabilities
Video
Top Stories
Deputies: Man caught taking picture under teen’s clothes at Tampa Chipotle
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Dolphin pod swims past manatees in St. Pete
Video
Schakolad Chocolate Factory handmakes unique sweet treats
Video
Search continues for 6-year-old who disappeared after getting off school bus
College dean among 14 arrested after showing up to have sex with child, officials say
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Attorneys: Michael Drejka ‘attacked’ in prison, transferred to protective custody
Video
Top Stories
Stranger uses Riverview woman’s temporary tag to rack up toll charges in various states
Video
Top Stories
81-year-old Palm Harbor man gets nearly $1K back after insurance mix-up
Video
Chinese military stole masses of Americans’ data, US says
Video
8 most dangerous jobs in Florida
Video
Better Call Behnken warning: Don’t let bank accounts go ‘dormant’ or money could be sent to state
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Vipers visit with group of fans with developmental disabilities
Video
Top Stories
President Trump may attend Daytona 500
Vipers QB expected to talk about injury after practice
Drivers face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Teen killed in St. Pete I-275 crash leaves behind 1-year-old, lasting friendships
Video
Top Stories
6-Year-Old Completes 1,000 Acts Of Kindness
Video
Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Georgia airport
Video
Air Force suicides surged last year to highest total in 3 decades
Dept. of Health in Pasco County offers free Hepatitis A vaccines
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School
Beer, Bourbon and BBQ
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 01:37 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 01:37 PM EST
www.beerandbourbon.com
Top Videos
the Vipers offensive line interacts with a group of fans with developmental disabilities
Video
Man caught on video using phone to take picture or video under teen's clothes
Video
Dolphin pod swims past manatees in St. Pete
Video
Schakolad Chocolate Factory handmakes unique sweet treats
Video
Countdown to Daytona 500: Media Day
Video
Results Released: Fletcher Ave. said to be safer after improvement study
Video
Slay It Proud: Tampa teen inspiring and teaching other black history through her brand
Video
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Video
Is your watch dirty?
Video
Two teens arrested for Lakeland Christmas crash that sent nine to hospital
Video
Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway
Video
the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday
Video
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School
JetBlue celebrates 20 years in the air with $20 one-way fares
Attorneys: Michael Drejka ‘attacked’ in prison, transferred to protective custody
Video
Search continues for 6-year-old who disappeared after getting off school bus
Deputies: Man caught taking picture under teen’s clothes at Tampa Chipotle
Video
Pediatrician says in suicide note he may not have vaccinated kids despite parents’ requests
7-foot alligator sneaks into Florida home
Zoo Miami welcomes meerkat pups for the first time
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
7-foot alligator sneaks into Florida home
‘Orie’ funnel cake ‘sandwich’ debuts at Florida State Fair
Video
Healthy marriage guide making gains in the Florida legislature
Video
Cheeseburger on the go: Get one on a stick at Florida State Fair
Video
Gary Sinise honored with award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society for helping veterans
More Don't Miss