Beef with Asparagus and Leeks

Gingered Beef with Leeks and Asparagus
*adapted from Ming Tsai
Ingredients
6 ¼ thick slices fresh ginger
1 TBSP. toasted sesame oil
1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
¼ cup canola oil
¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
½ cup Shaoxing wine (a type of fermented rice wine-found in most Asian stores) or dry sherry
¾ to 1 pound flank steak, cut against the grain into 1/8 inch pieces. (Note- freezing flank steak for ½ hour makes cutting beef easier)
1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
Garlic salt
For Leeks:
1 TBSP. canola oil
4 medium leeks, white parts only, well washed then julienned
1 TBSP. fresh chopped garlic
2 TBSP. finely chopped fresh garlic
2 TBSP. finely chopped fresh ginger
Garlic Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Instructions
In a large dish combine the fresh ginger, sesame oil, pepper, canola oil, soy sauce and wine.
Stir to blend, add the beef, turn to coat, and marinate, covered, at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours.
Bring large quantity of salted water to a boil. Fill glass bowl with water and ice cubes – set aside for ice bath.
Add asparagus to boiling water and cook until tender-crisp, not soggy (4-6 minutes). Transfer to ice bath to cool and stop cooking process. Drain well and set aside.
To make the leeks:
Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and swirl to coat the pan. When the oil shimmers, add leeks, garlic and ginger and cook about 3 minutes until tender, stirring often.
Drain the beef and stir fry until thoroughly heated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve over brown or white rice while still hot.