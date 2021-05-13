Beef with Asparagus and Leeks

Gingered Beef with Leeks and Asparagus

*adapted from Ming Tsai

Ingredients

6 ¼ thick slices fresh ginger

1 TBSP. toasted sesame oil

1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

½ cup Shaoxing wine (a type of fermented rice wine-found in most Asian stores) or dry sherry

¾ to 1 pound flank steak, cut against the grain into 1/8 inch pieces. (Note- freezing flank steak for ½ hour makes cutting beef easier)

1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

Garlic salt

For Leeks:

1 TBSP. canola oil

4 medium leeks, white parts only, well washed then julienned

1 TBSP. fresh chopped garlic

2 TBSP. finely chopped fresh garlic

2 TBSP. finely chopped fresh ginger

Garlic Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large dish combine the fresh ginger, sesame oil, pepper, canola oil, soy sauce and wine.

Stir to blend, add the beef, turn to coat, and marinate, covered, at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours.

Bring large quantity of salted water to a boil. Fill glass bowl with water and ice cubes – set aside for ice bath.

Add asparagus to boiling water and cook until tender-crisp, not soggy (4-6 minutes). Transfer to ice bath to cool and stop cooking process. Drain well and set aside.

To make the leeks:

Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and swirl to coat the pan. When the oil shimmers, add leeks, garlic and ginger and cook about 3 minutes until tender, stirring often.

Drain the beef and stir fry until thoroughly heated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve over brown or white rice while still hot.