We chat with Alicia Von Rittberg and Tom Cullen, the stars of the new STARZ drama series, “Becoming Elizabeth”, which highlights the fascinating backstory of Queen Elizbeth I’s life before becoming England’s most iconic monarch, when she was an orphaned teen trying to find her place in the royal family as the daughter of Anne Boleyn and King Henry VIII.
‘Becoming Elizabeth’ tells the little-known story of Queen Elizabeth I before ascending to the throne
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter