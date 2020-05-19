Title:

Beauty Full: Awakening to Your Radiance Within

Author story:

As a full-time fashion blogger for the last decade, I’ve had a front-row seat to the ways beauty expectations towards women have grown exponentially with the rise of social media. The pressure we are under is extraordinary – I feel it myself and I know others do too, so I wrote this book.

Book description:

Beauty Full presents a radical new way of approaching beauty – one that is effortless, based in abundance, and affirms what we know deep down: we are already radiant. We may not be able to change the world and make social media a safer place, but we can change our worlds when we change the lens with which we view beauty. The power is completely in our hands when we stop accepting what we see through the microscope and we begin to question the microscope itself.

Beauty Full unpacks our current, prevailing “Beauty Contract” and examines why the most popular tactics of our time are not working. Tactics like: inner beauty (which asks us to earn our worth just the same, through deeds instead of appearance), self-love (which asks us to fill ourselves when we are empty, when we were never meant to carry that burden in the first place), and beauty celibacy (which requires just as much controlling and obsessing about our outer appearance).

Beauty Full introduces a radical new concept: That beauty is not in our body. Beauty is not in our personality. Beauty is not in our deeds, our accomplishments, our choices, our past or our future. We have soul-beauty: the radiance that we are born with, that belongs uniquely to us, that is abundant, effortless and oh-so-freeing. You are already radiant.

Website to download the book for free:

www.thebeautycontract.com

