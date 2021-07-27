The desire for change often indicates an awakening or replenishment and emerges from a time of unrest, transition or loss. Often we find the desire for creative change in our home, the place we create memories and entertain others, through a refreshment of colors, design, and atmosphere.

As a young girl, GINGER CURTIS and her six siblings grew up in a home filled with abuse and neglect. Ginger learned to cope by creating a sense of love and comfort in her family’s run-down home. She also discovered a sense of protection and communion through her faith and attending church. She never realized how these coping skills would guide her through a major health crisis as an adult.

Soon after her baby daughter had completed treatment for leukemia, and after Ginger gave birth to her son, she was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of breast cancer. As she prepared for the fight of her life, Ginger understood this as a sign that God was inviting her to begin a new path of healing through beauty. So Ginger and her husband, Eric, decided to buy and redecorate a new home.

Despite the grueling and exhaustive cancer treatments, Ginger immersed herself into decorating and interior design. Each challenge and completed task gave Ginger a therapeutic sense of fulfillment and accomplishment that ultimately led her to fulfill her dream to start her design firm. She is now the founder of the award-winning Urbanology Designs in Dallas, TX.



In Beauty by Design: Refreshing Spaces Inspired by What Matters Most (Harvest House Publishers), Ginger uses her personal experiences to inspire readers with this truth: You are worthy of beauty. Dream of it. Plan for it. She invites readers to awaken their style and creativity through achievable design suggestions, vibrant DIY photos, and remodeling within their budget.

Beauty by Design also features information on décor and design options, the nine interior design styles, deciding what to keep or purge, common decorating obstacles and solutions, and the responsibilities of hired professionals. The book is divided into four parts that includes:



1) Dream of Beauty: Set priorities and understand your goals. Discover what you love.

2) Prepare for Beauty: Create white space and order. Welcome challenges as opportunities. Trust the promise of a plan.

3) Immerse in Beauty: Lay the groundwork (wood and alternative flooring). Let in the light (windows and lighting). Inspire the mood (paints and color).

4) Gathering Beauty: Enjoy the hunt (furniture and shopping). Create balance and interest (mix, texture, and layer). Design beautiful moments (personalize and stylize).





Ginger also reminds us that the process of purging and redesigning parallels change and growth in our lives. “Regardless of what life might throw at us, this journey is about noticing the beauty emerging in your challenges and trials, your detours and dreams,” says Ginger. “The interior designs of our lives – the way God made us – will impact the interior design of our homes. I hope you will see your home as a sanctuary and create a life and environment you love, and that serves others.”

In Beauty by Design, readers will understand the freedom in creating personal beauty by design in their homes. They can experience breathtaking visual moments to let in color and light, select meaningful treasures, and allow the smallest details to shine.