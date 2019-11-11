Beat the Bloat

To stimulate digestion naturally follow these guidelines: 

  1. More Bitter – Lemon and apple cider vinegar both help to stimulate the flow of digestive juices! This includes stomach acid (to digest protein), digestive enzymes (for all foods) and bile (to help with elimination of toxins). Simply fill a mug with equal parts warm water and lemon juice or apple cider vinegar and drink on an empty stomach 10-20 minutes before a meal. This gets all your digestive juices ready to break down food efficiently without creating uncomfortable bloating. Please note this isn’t a good option for people who have acid reflux or ulcers due to high acid.
  2. Ditch the Butter – Many people have problems with fats in their diet. They can cause some pretty severe swelling in the abdominal area. Ditch the fats from animal sources, and stick to small amounts of olive oil, coconut oil and avocado oil to start.

