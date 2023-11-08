The 1st Annual BBQ Love Fest is set to debut in Tampa on November 18 and will bring a wide range of BBQ styles, world-renowned pitmasters and entertainment. Proceeds from the event will help support FARA (Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance), Operation BBQ Relief and the Special Operations Memorial Foundation. Tickets are available for purchase and start at $65.
BBQ Love Fest brings the best pitmasters to Tampa for a cause
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
