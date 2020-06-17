PBS is celebrating LGTBQ+ Pride Month with the launch of PRIDELAND, a new one-hour special and short-form digital series following host and actor Dyllón Burnside (from FX’s “Pose”) on a journey across the South. The six-episode short-form series launched on PBS Voices, a new documentary-focused YouTube Channel by PBS Digital Studios, on Tuesday, May 26. A one-hour companion special, also hosted by Dyllón Burnside will also premiere on Friday, June 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

The third episode of the PRIDELAND digital series, entitled, “Polyamory, Demisexuality, and Being Transgender in the South,” premieres Tuesday, June 9 on PBS Voices. Host Dyllón Burnside sits down with a group of diverse LGBTQ+ members at the 2020 Creating Change Conference in Dallas, Texas – Kiala Emmons (Tampa, FL), Dr. Celiany Rivera-Veláquez (San Juan, PR), and Cole Foust (St. Petersburg, FL) – to learn how to embrace sex positivity and maneuver the modern dating scene. They talk candidly about asexuality, polyamorous relationships and how to manage diverging expectations in the queer community.