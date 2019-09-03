Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

BBQ Brawl Winner

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Lee Ann Whippen from The Deviled Pig wins Food Network’s BBQ Brawl!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss