BBQ Brawl: Flay vs Symon Week 3

Lee Ann Whippen Gears up for Week Three of BBQ Brawl – Flay vs. Symon Lee Ann Whippen – Pitmaster/Partner at Deviled Pig in South Tampa has made it through the first two weeks of BBQ Brawl and will be competing in week three of the hot new Food Network show. Here is a recipe for the Side Dish that helped get her through week two. Smoked Corn and Black Bean Salad by Lee Ann Whippen Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups Smoked Corn (approximately 2 to 3 ears), shucked and cleaned 2 tablespoons corn oil 1 cup apple chips, soaked in water for half hour, then drained 1 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed under water 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper ½ cup diced avocado 1/2 medium red onion, cut into 1/8” slices then cut in half 3 Tablespoons minced fresh jalapeno Dressing 1/4 cup corn oil 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper Method: Prepare grill to medium high heat Place drained apple chips directly on coals. Rub corn with corn oil. Grill for approximately 15 minutes. Let cool then cut corn kernels off the cob. Mix in large bowl, black beans, smoked corn, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeno, then avocado Whisk together in small bowl corn oil, red wine vinegar, cilantro, lime juice, salt, cumin and pepper. Pour dressing over vegetables, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Yield: 4 to 6 servings Lee Ann and her restaurant The Deviled Pig have been nominated for Best of the Bay in six categories including: Best Barbecue Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, Best Mac n Cheese. Visit https://www.cltampa.com/bestofthebay2019#// to cast your votes for the best of Tampa Bay today. Local award-winning pitmaster, Lee Ann Whippen, is competing on Food Network’s competition show, BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon. No stranger to the screen, Whippen has appeared on BBQ Brawl with Bobby Flay, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, TLC BBQ Pitmasters and Big Bad BBQ Brawl. Watch on Food Network, Thursday’s at 9pm.