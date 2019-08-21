BBQ Brawl: Flay vs Symon Finalist

Local Pitmaster Lee Ann Whippen Makes the Finals of BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon to Compete for the Master of Q

Lee Ann Whippen – Pitmaster/Partner at Deviled Pig in South Tampa has made it through to the finals BBQ Brawl and will be competing in the finale of the hot new Food Network show. Here is a recipe for the Wing Dish that gave her a boost into the finals.

Cherry Smoked Chile Lime Chicken Wings with Sriracha Sauce

Provided by Lee Ann Whippen

Ingredients:

2 pounds chicken wings, cut between drummie and flap joint

3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1 cup cherry chips, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Sriracha Sauce (recipe follows)

Instructions:

Toss chicken wings in large bowl with vegetable oil

Add lime juice and toss

Sprinkle wings with chili powder and salt and toss until well covered.

Place drained cherry chips on hot coals.

Grill chicken wings over medium high heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn over and grill another 5 to 7 minutes, until internal temperature is 165 degrees or until juices run clear.

Yield: 6 Servings

Sriracha Sauce

1/2 cup Sriracha Sauce

¼ cup Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Soy sauce

Whisk together Sriracha sauce, mayonnaise, and soy sauce in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

Yield: 3/4 cups

Lee Ann and her restaurant The Deviled Pig have been nominated for Best of the Bay in six categories including: Best Barbecue Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, Best Mac n Cheese. Visit https://www.cltampa.com/bestofthebay2019#// to cast your votes for the best of Tampa Bay today.

Local award-winning pitmaster, Lee Ann Whippen, is competing on Food Network’s competition show, BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon. No stranger to the screen, Whippen has appeared on BBQ Brawl with Bobby Flay, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, TLC BBQ Pitmasters and Big Bad BBQ Brawl. Watch on Food Network, Thursday’s at 9pm.