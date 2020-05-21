Bark and Bake Cookies For Pups And People

Ingredients

4 ripe Bananas

2 cups of quick oats

1/4 cup of Milk

Add-ins of your choice ( dog friendly ingredient options include 1/4 cup of shredded coconut or peanuts or blueberries)

Directions:

Mash the 4 bananas and mix in the quick oats and milk. Stir everything together and add in your optional mix-ins.

Spoon Cookie dough onto a very well greased cookie sheet. Flatten, as cookies will not spread out.

Cook at 350 for 15 to 20 minutes or until the cookies look done.

Let cool completely before serving to your dog.