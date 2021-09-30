Ingredients:

1 pound refrigerated or shelf-stable gnocchi (such asDe Cecco)

10 ounces button or cremini mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

3-5 sprigs woodsy herbs (such as rosemary, oregano, thyme, or sage; optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 cups baby arugula

½ cup full-fat ricotta cheese

½ lemon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the gnocchi, mushrooms, and herbs, if using, on the prepared baking sheet. Add the olive oil and salt and toss to coat, then spread out the gnocchi and mushrooms in a single layer. Roast until the gnocchi are tender and the mushrooms are golden, about 20 minutes. Divide the arugula into 4 shallow bowls or plates. Top with the gnocchi mixture, then dollop with the ricotta. Squeeze the lemon over the plates, drizzle with more olive oil, and serve.

For more easy recipes like this, make sure to grab your copy of Bare Minimum Dinners today.

Excerpted from BARE MINIMUM DINNERS: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen © 2021 by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021 by Linda Xiao. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

