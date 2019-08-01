Live Now
Barbecue-Cheddar Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:
1 small red onion, coarsely chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1 sharp cheddar cheese block 6–8 oz, shredded
1 Deli oven-roasted (or smoked) chicken, shredded
4 slices thick-cut bacon
1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with garlic, undrained
2 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)
1/2 cup bold and spicy barbecue sauce
9 oz fresh linguine (or fettuccine) pasta
3 oz presliced green onions

Steps:

  1. Cut bacon into 1/2-inch pieces, then place in large sauté pan on medium (wash hands); cook bacon 5–6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; drain (reserving 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in pan).
  2. Return pan to heat, then add red onions and bell peppers; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until lightly browned. Add tomatoes, stock, and barbecue sauce; stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
  3. Stir in chicken, pasta, and 1 cup cheese; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until pasta is tender, cheese has melted, and sauce has thickened. Divide mixture among serving plates; top each evenly with reserved bacon pieces, remaining 1 cup cheese, and green onions. Serve.

