WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella hosts “Barmageddon”, the new celebrity game show featuring Blake Shelton, Carson Daly and their celebrity friends competing in over-the-top bar games.
Watch “Barmageddon” on USA.
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
