BANANA SUSHI ROLL
Ingredients:
3 thin tortillas
3 bananas
1-2 TBSP chocolate hazelnut spread
Toppings:
2-3 TBSP chocolate hazelnut spread
1 TBSP chopped toasted pecans
and/or
2-3 TBSP creamy almond butter
1 TBSP each – toasted chopped pistachios and chopped dried apricots
and/or
2-3 TBSP date caramel
1-2 TBSP toasted coconut
Instructions:
1. Carefully spread chocolate hazelnut spread all over the tortilla with a rubber spatula in a thin layer
2. Put banana about 1/3 way from the top
3. Roll gently but tightly, straightening the banana so it makes one solid roll
4. Either place spreads in a ziplock bag and pipe our the soft toppings, or spread with a butter knife
5. Top with dry toppings
6. Enjoy!