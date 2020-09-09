Banana Sushi Roll

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

BANANA SUSHI ROLL

Ingredients:

3 thin tortillas

3 bananas

1-2 TBSP chocolate hazelnut spread

Toppings:

2-3 TBSP chocolate hazelnut spread

1 TBSP chopped toasted pecans

and/or

2-3 TBSP creamy almond butter

1 TBSP each – toasted chopped pistachios and chopped dried apricots

and/or

2-3 TBSP date caramel 

1-2 TBSP toasted coconut

Instructions:

1. Carefully spread chocolate hazelnut spread all over the tortilla with a rubber spatula in a thin layer

2. Put banana about 1/3 way from the top 

3. Roll gently but tightly, straightening the banana so it makes one solid roll

4. Either place spreads in a ziplock bag and pipe our the soft toppings, or spread with a butter knife

5. Top with dry toppings

6. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss