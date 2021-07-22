Backpack Day

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
Photos: Simone Biles, USA gymnasts train in Tokyo
Gallery
Husband, father sentenced for killing, dismembering Florida mother Nicole Montalvo
Video
Rolling Stones announce rescheduled ‘No Filter’ tour with stop at Raymond James Stadium
Bear spotted cooling off in pond at Florida golf resort
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Bear spotted cooling off in pond at Florida golf resort
Video
Top Stories
Masked and unmasked classrooms: Manatee County parents weigh in on separating students
Video
Top Stories
Jill Biden lands in Japan for Olympic opening ceremony
Video
Sarasota Olympic shooter Mary Tucker ‘plans to bring home 3 golds’ from Tokyo
Video
‘Go get vaccinated’: Lightning national anthem singer hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat and humidity today
Live
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Olympus Pools co-owner quits after subcontractors move to foreclose on dozens of customers over unpaid work
Video
Top Stories
Lawsuit claims ‘another scandal is brewing’ with VA patient wait times
Video
Top Stories
Subcontractors move to foreclose on homes over hundreds of thousands in Olympus Pools debt
Video
Tampa man Paul Hodgkins gets 8 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
Video
SBA loan saves Pasco Co. farm, but owners almost went under while waiting
Video
Veteran’s Tampa daughter frustrated by stalled help for toxic exposure in ‘paradise’
Video
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Photos: Simone Biles, USA gymnasts train in Tokyo
Gallery
Top Stories
Jill Biden lands in Japan for Olympic opening ceremony
Video
Top Stories
Sarasota Olympic shooter Mary Tucker ‘plans to bring home 3 golds’ from Tokyo
Video
‘Go get vaccinated’: Lightning national anthem singer hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
Seattle Kraken select Yanni Gourde from Lightning in expansion draft
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Masked and unmasked classrooms: Manatee County parents weigh in on separating students
Video
No-cost, at-home COVID vaccination available to Hillsborough, Pinellas residents
Food Truck Friday: Food truck allows customers to ‘Go Stuff Urself’
Video
Tampa Bay Queens form sisterhood while competing for crown
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Backpack Day
Daytime
Posted:
Jul 22, 2021 / 08:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2021 / 08:09 AM EDT
For More Information, Visit:
www.landsend.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘Go get vaccinated’: Lightning national anthem singer hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Tampa’s Oxford Exchange among top 10 places for brunch in America, according to Tripadvisor
Video
‘Vaccines are saving lives’: DeSantis stresses importance of shots as Florida COVID cases spike, criticizes mask mandates
Video
Husband, father sentenced for killing, dismembering Florida mother Nicole Montalvo
Video
Olympus Pools co-owner quits after subcontractors move to foreclose on dozens of customers over unpaid work
Video
DeSantis: Red tide state of emergency would hurt, not help Tampa Bay
Video
Subcontractors move to foreclose on homes over hundreds of thousands in Olympus Pools debt
Video
Red tide FAQ: What to know about bloom impacting Tampa Bay
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay Olympic athletes: When to watch locals compete in Tokyo
Florida counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rate
Video
Highest paying jobs in Tampa for high school graduates
Home from 1991 film ‘My Girl’ hits market in Polk County, becomes most popular listing at Realtor.com
Video
WATCH IT BACK: Tampa celebrates Lightning with championship boat parade
Video
More Don't Miss