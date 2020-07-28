Back to School with Pilot Pen

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Face coverings to be required in Polk County Schools
Best Buy to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day following other major retailers
Florida using new lab to process COVID-19 tests in hopes of getting results faster
Rap video shoot in Riverview ends in murder, sheriff’s office says
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Tampa Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins provide custom cakes to kids celebrating last round of chemo
Video
Top Stories
Black Trump supporter shot, killed outside his business
Video
Top Stories
Community helps fund medical flight for Largo nurse paralyzed from COVID-19 complications
Video
Buccaneers report for first day of training camp
Video
Camp Doublemint brings pop-up affordable day care to Westshore Plaza
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered afternoon downpours today; less rain later this week
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida using new lab to process COVID-19 tests in hopes of getting results faster
Top Stories
St. Petersburg man who was stuck without driveway gets results, after turning to Better Call Behnken
Video
Top Stories
Small business owner receives money that was wrongly debited from her Square account
Video
More than 18K mail ballots weren’t counted in Florida’s presidential primary, analysis finds
Video
On HER Side: 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price shares cancer diagnosis after viewer email
Video
Polk man raises concerns over DEO security after reporting stolen unemployment benefits
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Bucs’ Arians says he’ll wear face shield, mask on sideline this year, not concerned over MLB outbreak
Top Stories
NY Gov. Cuomo offers all MLB teams to play in NY amid coronavirus surge
Miami Marlins season postponed until Sunday amid COVID-19 outbreak
Buccaneers report for first day of training camp
Video
Bucs place RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on COVID-19 list
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Pinellas County teacher concerned for daughter and wife’s health amid back to school vote
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins provide custom cakes to kids celebrating last round of chemo
Video
Camp Doublemint brings pop-up affordable day care to Westshore Plaza
Video
Two hunger heroes come together to feed people with special needs
Video
‘Historic day’: Pence announces phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Back to School with Pilot Pen
Daytime
Posted:
Jul 28, 2020 / 06:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2020 / 06:13 PM EDT
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Seffner man illegally detained Black teen on way to basketball practice, state attorney says
Video
Vehicle of missing St. Pete mom, daughter last seen entering Tennessee
Video
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
Largo woman wins $2M from scratch-off ticket
Driver accused of trying to run over 15-year-old Black Publix employee
Video
Man, woman accused of stealing nearly $4k from Lakeland Lowe’s, Home Depot stores
How likely are you to contract coronavirus in Tampa Bay crowds?
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
37 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
Florida can stop ex-felons from voting if fines go unpaid, Supreme Court decides
Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district
California Closets Home Office Makeover Contest
More Don't Miss