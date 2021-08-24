Back To School Nutrition Made Easy

Back to school is busy, but Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway has tips to make nutrition easier.

For snacking aim to include both protein and fiber to keep you full. Galloway recommends HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs which you can find at your local Publix, Walmart and Target.

Another tasty idea for snacking or recipes is Wonderful Pistachios. Follow these plant-powered nuts @WonderfulNuts

If you’re a busy parent, then consider a meal delivery option created by dietitians. Check out Territory Foods at www.territoryfoods.com.

