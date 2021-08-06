Back-to-school crafts with Karimah Henry

Back to School Pencil Sign


Supplies: cardstock (yellow, black, pink & brown), aluminum foil, scissors, glue & alphabet
stickers


Directions:

  1. Cut out a large triangle from brown cardstock and a small triangle from black cardstock.
  2. Next, cut out a large rectangle from yellow cardstock.
  3. Now cut a small rectangle from pink cardstock and aluminum foil.
  4. To assemble the pencil, glue the brown triangle on the yellow rectangle and the black
    triangle on the brown triangle.
  5. Then glue the pink and foil rectangle on the other end of the yellow rectangle to create
    the eraser.
  6. Finally, add the grade level or back to school terms using stickers to the middle of the
    yellow rectangle.

School Bus Picture Frame Craft


Supplies: cardstock (yellow, black & glitter red), glue, tape, scissors, number stickers &
aluminum foil


Directions:

  1. Cut two equal sized large squares from yellow cardstock.
  2. Next, take one square and cut a smaller square from it to make the frame.
  3. Now stick the second square behind the first square. Make sure to stick the second
    square from the bottom only. You need to insert your photo from the top.
  4. Cut a strip of aluminum foil then glue it to the bottom of the square frame.
  5. Next, cut two small circles from a red glitter cardstock and glue above foil to create lights
    for the bus.
  6. Use number stickers to add the school year in between the red glitter circles.
  7. Now cut two small rectangles from black cardstock then glue at the bottom of the frame
    to create the tires.
  8. Finally, insert a photo of your child in the school bus picture frame.

