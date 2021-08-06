Back-to-school crafts with Karimah Henry

Back to School Pencil Sign
Supplies: cardstock (yellow, black, pink & brown), aluminum foil, scissors, glue & alphabet
stickers
Directions:
- Cut out a large triangle from brown cardstock and a small triangle from black cardstock.
- Next, cut out a large rectangle from yellow cardstock.
- Now cut a small rectangle from pink cardstock and aluminum foil.
- To assemble the pencil, glue the brown triangle on the yellow rectangle and the black
triangle on the brown triangle.
- Then glue the pink and foil rectangle on the other end of the yellow rectangle to create
the eraser.
- Finally, add the grade level or back to school terms using stickers to the middle of the
yellow rectangle.
School Bus Picture Frame Craft
Supplies: cardstock (yellow, black & glitter red), glue, tape, scissors, number stickers &
aluminum foil
Directions:
- Cut two equal sized large squares from yellow cardstock.
- Next, take one square and cut a smaller square from it to make the frame.
- Now stick the second square behind the first square. Make sure to stick the second
square from the bottom only. You need to insert your photo from the top.
- Cut a strip of aluminum foil then glue it to the bottom of the square frame.
- Next, cut two small circles from a red glitter cardstock and glue above foil to create lights
for the bus.
- Use number stickers to add the school year in between the red glitter circles.
- Now cut two small rectangles from black cardstock then glue at the bottom of the frame
to create the tires.
- Finally, insert a photo of your child in the school bus picture frame.