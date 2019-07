Simply Events is holding Back to School Bashes to help make getting ready for school easy. Over 12 hundred backpacks will be given away stuffed with school supplies. Sonya Bradley and MOSI’s Urmila Wadnerkar join DAYTIME’s Jerry Pencoli and Cyndi Edwards to talk about the Back to School Bash events happening July 13 through the 1st week of August 2019.

Sonya Bradley of Simply Events and Urmila Wadnerkar from MOSI join DAYTIME’s Jerry Penacoli and Cyndi Edwards to talk BACK TO SCHOOL BASH