Back to School and Back to You

ABOVE THE FOLD NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI June 22 through September 22, 2019

Martin Demaine and Erik Demaine, Greene Recycling / Destructors VIII, 2013, elephant hide paper. Photo courtesy of the artists.

Origami (“paper folding”), has evolved from a Japanese craft and ceremonial tradition into a highly expressive, global art form that even has scientific applications. Today, artists from all over the world are folding paper into increasingly elaborate and provocative sculptural works, while scientists and mathematicians are using origami to help unlock the mysteries of the universe.

Above the Fold demonstrates the extraordinary power and potential of contemporary origami. Paper is transformed into breathtaking sculpture, large-scale installations and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Visionary master folders—such as Erik Demaine and Martin Demaine (Canada/USA), Vincent Floderer (France), Miri Golan (Israel), Paul Jackson (UK/Israel), Dr. Robert J. Lang (USA), Sipho Mabona (Switzerland/South Africa), Yuko Nishimura (Japan), and Richard Sweeney (UK)—push the boundaries of paper as a medium for creating bold and sophisticated works. The exhibition celebrates these artists who are redefining a traditional Japanese craft as a modern global genre and inventing unexpected forms of artistic expression.

Above the Fold is curated by Meher McArthur and tour organized by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.