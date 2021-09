TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman is getting ready for her national television debut with the hopes of showing off her cooking skills and winning some big money.

Jada Vidal attended Chamberlain and Riverview High Schools. She says she's been baking since she was in middle school. Jada is a big fan of Food Network star Guy Fieri, so she signed up to be on his show, "Guy's Grocery Games." Three years later, she heard back from them, and after shooting her competition in San Francisco, she's now ready for the episode to air.