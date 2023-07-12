“You can cut down on time, but you can’t cut down on flavor.” Award-winning chef and host of Searching for Maximum Flavor, Chef Adrianne Calvo shows us how to get dinner on the table in just 20 minutes with three chicken recipes that still bring “maximum flavor”. Using chicken tenderloins seasoned with her “chef’s dust” ( equal parts paprika, garlic salt and black pepper) as the base for every recipe, you can add unique flavors to each one by varying the sauces and toppings.