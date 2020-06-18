Avoiding the Summer Slump

simple ways to keep your kids learning this summer

Presented by: Carly Dorogi, Ed. S. Founder of Capital M Moms

For more information and printables, visit hellocapitalm.com

or @hellocapitalm on Instagram

1 – KEEP THEM READING – TO, WITH, BY

Don’t forget the importance of reading to your child. Choose a book that takes place

somewhere you plan to go, or deals with a topic you want to discuss in more detail

with your child. Talking about the text is key.

Schedule a read aloud time with grandparents via facetime.

Library visits are so important. Schedule them into your week and let your child truly

explore. Introduce them to the children’s librarian.

Don’t forget audiobooks – great for car trips, falling asleep.

2 – CHILDREN LEARN THROUGH PLAY AND THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO GET MESSY –

take learning outside.

Small motor skills – slime, playdough, shaving cream, oobleck, sand, fingerpainting

3 – WRITING

Pen pals are a super fun way to keep your child writing.

Use templates to make it more manageable for young children (will show examples).

For added fun, mail things other than paper – did you know you can mail beach balls,

flip flops, etc. with writing on them?

4 – LET PASSIONS GUIDE THEIR LEARNING

Schools are guided by a pretty rigid curriculum. Use the summer to explore something

your child is really curious or passionate about. Consume as much content as possible

related to the topic – movies, podcasts, books, experiences/field trips, interviews

with experts, etc. Then, allow your child to represent his/her learning in a creative

way and, most importantly, take the learning public. Will the public library put your

child’s learning on display? Could you share the learning with an expert? Post it on

youtube?

5 -THE GOLDEN QUESTION

Simply saying to your child “what makes you say that?” opens the door to fascinating

conversations and a peek inside their brains and thinking. Think about this scenario. A

child and parent at the zoo. Child says “tigers are really cool.” Parent responds,

“They sure are!” vs. responding “What makes you say that?”