Avocado-Lime Chicken Pasta | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

For more information visit www.publix.com/recipes.

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved 1/2 cucumber, sliced 2 limes, for zest/juice 1/2 Deli chilled rotisserie chicken, shredded (2 cups) 8 oz medium shell pasta 1 Hass avocado 1/2 cup fresh cilantro 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt) 1 teaspoon garlic spice paste Prep: Bring water to a boil for pasta. Halve tomatoes. Cut cucumber in half lengthwise; slice thinly (1 cup). Zest limes (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Remove chicken breast from bones, then shred (2 cups).

Steps:

1. Cook pasta following package instructions. Chill pasta after drained until cool. 2. Peel, pit, and slice avocado. Place avocado, cilantro, lime zest, juice, mayonnaise, and garlic paste in food processor; blend until creamy. Chill until ready for use. 3. Combine chilled pasta, avocado sauce, tomatoes, cucumber, and chicken; serve.

Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 520, Total Fat 24g, Sat Fat 5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 60mg, Sodium 390mg, Carb 52g, Fiber4g, Total Sugars 3g; (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 24g, Vit D 0%; Calc 2%, Iron 15%, Potas 0%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss