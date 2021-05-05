Avocado-Lime Chicken Pasta | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

For more information visit www.publix.com/recipes.

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved 1/2 cucumber, sliced 2 limes, for zest/juice 1/2 Deli chilled rotisserie chicken, shredded (2 cups) 8 oz medium shell pasta 1 Hass avocado 1/2 cup fresh cilantro 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt) 1 teaspoon garlic spice paste Prep: Bring water to a boil for pasta. Halve tomatoes. Cut cucumber in half lengthwise; slice thinly (1 cup). Zest limes (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Remove chicken breast from bones, then shred (2 cups).

Steps:

1. Cook pasta following package instructions. Chill pasta after drained until cool. 2. Peel, pit, and slice avocado. Place avocado, cilantro, lime zest, juice, mayonnaise, and garlic paste in food processor; blend until creamy. Chill until ready for use. 3. Combine chilled pasta, avocado sauce, tomatoes, cucumber, and chicken; serve.

Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 520, Total Fat 24g, Sat Fat 5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 60mg, Sodium 390mg, Carb 52g, Fiber4g, Total Sugars 3g; (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 24g, Vit D 0%; Calc 2%, Iron 15%, Potas 0%