Flourless Avocado Brownies

By Kristin Grayce McGary

GutHappyKeto.com

Ingredients

1 ½ cups avocado, approximately 2 large avocados, pitted and peeled

½ cup chia seeds (soak in enough water to just make them slightly float, approximately 1 cup of water) or 2 eggs

¼ cup ground flax meal

4 Tbsp unsweetened nut butter (almond, sunflower, cashew)

¼ cup melted cacao butter or coconut oil or combination of the two

½ cup organic cacao powder

2 scoops of your favorite collagen

½ cup alternative sweetener such as monk fruit or a squash derived sweetener

½ cup low carb, gluten-free, chocolate chips

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract or ½ tsp raw vanilla bean powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/8th tsp sea salt

Procedure

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Soak chia seeds for 20 minutes or until they are very thick and gooey

3. Combine avocados with all dry ingredients, EXCEPT the chocolate chips, into a food processor

4. Add cacao butter/coconut oil and vanilla extract

5. Pulse in food processor until avocado chunks are blended, then blend for 60 seconds until well combined

6. Transfer to a 9×11 baking dish

7. Top with chocolate chips and gently smoosh them into the top of the brownie batter

8. Bake for 30 minutes or until the edges of the brownie pulls away from the side of the baking dish.

9. Cool for 15 minutes, then cut into desired sized squares and remove from pan

10. Garnish with fresh berries