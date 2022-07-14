We meet Led and Jacob Bradshaw, the father and son behind “The New Adventures of Jake Jetpulse”, a comic book adventure story whose protagonist superhero has autism. The character was inspired by Jacob, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of four and who’s come to view the disorder as his superpower.
‘Autism is my superpower!’ Meet the boy who inspired the comic book hero changing the face of autism
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now