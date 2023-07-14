New York Times Bestselling Author Courtney Walsh joined Daytime to talk about her latest release, The Happy Life of Isadora Bentley.

About the book: On her thirtieth birthday, Isadora does something completely out of character. The young woman who never does anything “on a whim” makes an impulse purchase of a magazine featuring a silly article detailing “Thirty-One Ways to Be Happy”—which includes everything from smiling at strangers to exercising for endorphins to giving in to your chocolate cravings. Isadora decides to create her own secret research project—proving the writer of the ridiculous piece wrong.