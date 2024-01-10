Tampa Bay author Guy Cote returned to Daytime talk about his new historical fiction novel, The Girl in the Polka-Dot Dress. He spoke with Maggie about the research he did into the Robert F. Kennedy assassanation and what readers and viewers might be surprised to learn.
Author explores mystery around Robert F. Kennedy assassination in ‘The Girl in the Polka-Dot Dress’
by: Whitt Laxson
